SAF Highlights Local Acts Of Generosity

Sonora, CA — On this Thanksgiving, the Sonora Area Foundation is highlighting many acts of generosity recently witnessed in Tuolumne County.

Darrell Slocum, SAF Executive Director, has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog entitled “Generosity’s Faces, Forms and Functions.” He notes that many local organizations are stepping up to help those in need and adds that the community donated $350,000 to a Community Recovery Fund for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

