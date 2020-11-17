Sonora High District Voting On Switching Back To Distance Learning

Sonora Union High School District View Photo

Sonora, CA – Sonora Union High School may revert to only distance learning.

The Sonora Union High School Board of Trustees has called a special meeting this evening (Tuesday, Nov. 17) beginning at 7:15 p.m. via zoom. The board will vote on whether to switch back to distance learning only. The district began the year with distance learning in August, as reported here, and students just returned to the classroom at the end of October, as detailed here.

The recommended motion on the agenda list these concerns for the board to consider when deciding. The spike in coronavirus cases, the placement of Tuolumne County in the purple or Tier 4 of the state’s COVID-19 risk, and the inability of the Tuolumne County Public Health Department to “perform rapid contact tracing and to provide timely notification to the District of students and staff who have been quarantined or tested positive for COVID-19, for the safety of students, staff, and their families.” It also notes that the move to distance only instruction will run until the end of the calendar year with the Superintendent determining that “certain small cohorts of students may require in-person instruction.”

