Back In The Classroom COVID-19 Challenges For Local School Districts

New Sonora Union High School District Superintend Ed Pelfrey View Photo

CA — Mother Lode Views is featuring the Superintendents of the two largest high schools in Tuolumne County over the past two weeks with the COVID-19 pandemic taking over much of the conversations.

Last week, Summerville High Superintendent Michael Merrill was featured, and this week’s show will be with new Sonora Union High District Superintendent Ed Pelfrey. He detailed how the district is adapting during the time of COVID-19. Pelfrey also, updated how the distance learning format has been working and what protocols will be in place when students head back to campus.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o’clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9 a.m. on STAR 92.7.

