Courthouse Roofing To Close Sonora Roadway

Road closed sign View Photo

Sonora, CA – A courthouse roofing project in downtown Sonora will close a section of the roadway.

The county has hired Waterproofing Associates out of Lodi to reroof the roof on the Tuolumne County Superior Court building located at 60 North Washington Street/Highway 49. For the safety of personnel and equipment use, West Dodge Street between North Green and North Washington streets will be shut down.

The contractor relays that the West Dodge Street closure will be intermittent with signs posted. The work will begin on Monday, Nov. 16th, and is expected to run through Friday, Dec 11th. Motorists are asked to slow down near the work area and watch out for workers and moving equipment in the cone zones.