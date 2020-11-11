Yosemite Under Canvas Project To Go Before Planning Commission

Tents Like This Would Be At The Proposed Yosemite Under Canvas View Photos

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Planning Commission will vote on issuing permits for a planned resort project at the intersection of Highway 120 and Hardin Flat Road.

The Yosemite Under Canvas would provide “glamping” opportunities at a campground with 99 tent units. There would also be a dining and reception tent, mobile kitchen, laundry facilities, bathrooms and a swimming pool. It would be spread over 80 acres and be seasonally operated from around March to October.

The location is half-way between Buck Meadows and the Yosemite National Park entrance gate. There are currently no structures on the property. 20 acres of the site was in the 2013 Rim Fire footprint.

The planning commission will vote on issuing site development and conditional use permits, and certifying the final Environmental Impact Report.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 18, via the online platform Zoom. Click here for more information about taking part in the meeting.