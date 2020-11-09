TUD To Discuss Sonora Wastewater Project And GM Contract

Sonora Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District Board of Directors will move towards finalizing the acceptance of a grant and loan to upgrade the Sonora Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility.

We reported earlier that TUD was tabbed to receive a $4.2-million grant from the USDA, and a $15-million loan. The loan would be spread over 40-years with an interest rate not to exceed 1.125-percent. The Sonora Regional Wastewater Treatment plant, visible from Highway 108, is nearly 50 years old, with outdated technology. The upgrade will help it meet regulatory requirements and allow for increased water recycling reuse.

Up for a vote at Tuesday’s meeting will be approving a letter of conditions from the USDA related to the grant and loan and allowing General Manager Ed Pattison to arrange interim financing to fund the project.

Also Tuesday, the board of Directors will vote on extending General Manager Pattison’s contract through November of 2025. He recently underwent an employee evaluation from the board. One of the incentives/provisions proposed is increasing from six months to a full year, severance pay Pattison would receive if a future board prematurely ended his contract. The board will have a new look next year as two new directors, Lisa Murphy and David Boatright, will soon be joining following their victories in last week’s election. Incumbent Barbara Balen will be staying on the board, and the outgoing directors will be Ron Kopf and Bob Rucker. Meeting documents note that Pattison’s contract extension was placed on the agenda at the direction of outgoing Board President Rucker. Pattison was hired in October of 2018 has been involved with some major projects and discussions over the past couple of years, including the potential acquisition of PG&E infrastructure, such as the Tuolumne Main Canal.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 2pm in the TUD meeting room.