Tuolumne County Count Update Brings One Race Change

Sonora, CA – With all but mail-in and conditional ballots left to count, only one race could change reports Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor-Controller Debi Bautista.

There was a tie after election night in the Soulsbyville School Board race with Timothy Morton and Patrick Corcoran at 869. This updated tally shows Morton has gained 11-votes putting him in the lead at 955 to Corcoran’s 944. Bautista advises that it is too close to call especially with what is left to count as mail ballots continue to come in.

“I just don’t know what the mail is going to look like,” states Bautista, adding, “On the high side we could be talking somewhere around 600 to 700 and on the low side we could be talking about 400 ballots.”

In addition to that, there are 365 conditional ballots that need verification. Bautista says that could take up to two weeks to get a total. What she is really pleased about is how many voters turned out.

“Of our 35,000 registered voters, 30,000 of them voted, and depending on how many of those conditional voters we could be 35,500. I’m very impressed.”

The updated count for the supervisor’s races has only added to the leads for District 1 candidate David Goldemberg at 2,761 versus opponent Cody Ritts at 1,937. In District 5, Jaron Brandon count is 3,362 against incumbent Karl Rodefer at 2,316. In the TUD race, David Boatright, Barbara Balen, and Lisa Murphy continue to lead. The TOT tax measures in Tuolumne County and the City of Sonora are all passing. The updated voting tallies can be found by clicking here.