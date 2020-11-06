Winter Storm Warning Issued For The Sierra Nevada

Snowfall in Tuolumne County View Photo

The first winter storm of the season will bring periods of snow to the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada from Friday into the weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Nevada above 5,000 feet, from 10 AM Friday through 10 PM Friday.

The snow levels will start out above the pass levels before falling down to 4,000 to 5,000 feet early Friday night.

During this time period, the total snow accumulation above the 5,000 foot elevation, will range from three to eight inches.

There may be some light precipitation from Saturday morning through afternoon.

Additional heavy snow will move through from early Saturday night through Sunday.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Sierra Nevada above 4,000 feet, from 4 PM Saturday to 4 PM Sunday.

During this time period, the total snow accumulation above the 4,000 foot elevation, will range from three to twelve inches.

The winds could gust as high as sixty mph on exposed ridgetops. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Mountain travel delays, chain controls, and slippery road conditions are possible, especially during the overnight hours. If you plan to travel, consider alternate strategies. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Campers and hikers should prepare for wintry conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the Warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The Air Quality Alert issued by the Mariposa Pollution Control District for Mariposa County, will expire today.

The Air Quality Alert is due to smoke impacts from the Creek Fire and SQF Complex Fire.

Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis and increase the risk of respiratory infections.

Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant. People with heart or lung diseases should follow their doctor`s advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality.

Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activities or heavy exertion, as conditions dictate.

For additional information, call the Mariposa Air District office.