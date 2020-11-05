One New COVID-19 Death, 3 New Cases In Tuolumne County

58 California Countys' COVID-19 Risk Tier Over Time November View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne Public Health reports one new COVID-19 death of a Tuolumne County resident who had been hospitalized. The male was in his 80’s and the public health team sends sincere condolences to his family and friends.

There were three new cases identified today, all are in isolation. The individuals are three females; one in her 40’s, one in her 50’s and a third in her 80’s. Earlier today it was reported that a Sonora High School staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The details are reported here. There was also a COVID-19 case identified at Columbia Elementary School as reported here. Public Health released that there have been several cases among residents and staff at a long term care facility at Adventist Health Sonora. Adventist Health’s statement is in Monday’s report here.

Known Tuolumne tests: 13,146, total positive 312, active cases 33, total recovered 258. A total of 14 inmates who have recovered are included in Tuolumne County’s number of positive cases. A total of 94 cases are over 60 years of age.

Blueprint tier information was released today for the week ending October 24. The update shows a case rate of 4.4 cases per 100,000 population and test positivity rate of 2.5%. These metrics represent another significant increase compared to rates we have been seeing in recent weeks. Tuolumne County remains in Tier 3- Orange but is at risk of moving to a more restrictive tier if this trend continues. Tuolumne Public Health Officials say “Following the state and local COVID prevention guidelines and getting tested according to recommendations will help improve our case rate, positivity rate, avoid moving into red, and help keep our community healthy.” Many details about the risk categories in the state’s 4 Tier color-coded system for reopening businesses are here.

The new state COVID-19 testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds opened for business yesterday. The site saw a huge turnout on its first day open in Sonora with over 175 individuals tested. Public Health says “Clients are reporting a fast and painless experience.” Appointments are available between 7 AM and 7 PM Tuesday through Saturday and some walk-ins are accepted. Appointments or pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Schedule one at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123. People are encouraged to take advantage of this resource and get tested right away if they have symptoms of COVID-19, 5 days after travel or having had close contact with others outside of their household, and test routinely if they work in high risk settings such as healthcare, corrections or congregate care facilities or if they have frequent interactions with the public through work or other community engagement. Daily COVID-19 Cases County

Active Date New Today Hospital/

ICU Alpine 12 11/3 2 1 Amador 31 11/3 3 0 Calaveras 10 11/3 7 0 Mariposa 2 11/4 0 1 Madera 367 11/4 24 6 Merced 465 11/4 61 32 Mono 92 11/4 1 NA San Joaquin 936 11/4 43 28/6 Stanislaus 405 11/3 48 74/15 Tuolumne 33 11/4 3 3 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 6(+0) 18 0 Amador 280(+8) 326 15 Calaveras 330(+8) 361 21 Mariposa 77 (+0) 81 2 Madera 4,739(+14) 5,182 76 Merced 9,254(+28) 9,880 161 Mono 176(+0) 268 2 San Joaquin 21,020 (+86) 22,450 494 Stanislaus 17,268 (41) 18,076 402 Tuolumne 258(+0) 312 7 For county population and other county-level statistics view our page here. If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information. Free testing is available at the Motherlode Fairgrounds by appointment Tuesday through Saturday 7 AM and 7 PM at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123. Individuals are strongly encouraged to take advantage of free testing if they have symptoms of COVID-19, have been in close contact with confirmed cases, have recently traveled, have had close contact with others outside of their household, and test routinely if they work in high-risk settings such as healthcare, corrections or congregate care facilities or if they have frequent interactions with the public through work or other community engagement. It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including: Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks. Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community