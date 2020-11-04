Sonora High Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

Sonora High School View Photo

Sonora, CA — Families of Sonora High School students were notified last night that a staff member at the school has tested positive for coronavirus.

Superintendent Ed Pelfrey sent a notification stating, “This staff member’s job duties do not generally put them in contact with students and they have not been in contact with students in the last 14 days. We are working with Tuolumne County Public Health to identify close contacts of the staff member.”

The notification continues by recommending continued physical distancing, wearing face coverings and practicing good hygiene. Students in Tuolumne County with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to remain home in isolation until they have received a negative COVID-19 test, or been home for at least 10 days since symptoms occurred, or received a doctor’s note with an alternate diagnosis.

We also reported on Monday that a student at Columbia Elementary tested positive for COVID-19.