Head-On Crash Involving Intoxicated Driver Sends Two To The Hospital

Vallecito, CA – Following a DUI-related crash on Friday two drivers in a head-on collision sustained major injuries and were flown to regional trauma centers.

According to CHP officials, the collision occurred Friday at approximately 7:30 PM on Highway 4 just east of Batten Road in the Vallecito area of Calaveras County. Due to an unknown reason, 55-year-old Mark Garcia of Columbia allowed his 2002 Honda Accord to cross the centerline of Highway 4 into the eastbound traffic lane. Garcia immediately collided with the 2011 Ford Fusion driven by 49-year-old Nicole Rieg of Discovery Bay head-on. Both drivers sustained major injuries and were trapped until extricated by emergency personnel. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. They were each transported by helicopter to separate Modesto Area Hospitals. Highway 4 was closed for 90 minutes.

Garcia was arrested at the scene for felony DUI causing injuries, and released to the hospital for medical care. At this time there are no further details regarding the alcohol and/or drugs that officials say appear to be a factor in this collision.