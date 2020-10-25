Local Highway Roadwork On Highways 4, 49, and 120

Caltrans Photo MML Hwy 108 View Photo

Caltrans has work scheduled this week that will delay travel in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties. Caltrans has also been taking advantage of the climate, with District 10 Maintenance crews busy replacing snow poles and related equipment on State Route 108/Sonora Pass in Tuolumne County. Snow poles are set on the sides of the roadway and help motorists stay alert to the edge of the road during heavy snowfall.

Utility work on Highway 4 between Lashkoff Place and Lower Moran Road will limit traffic to one-way and create delays of ten minutes. The work is scheduled between 6 AM and 6 PM Monday through Friday.

On Highway 4 from the Stanislaus/Calaveras County Line to Eastbound Highway 49 in Angels Camp there will be a moving closure of one of the two lanes for road striping. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 9:30 AM to 4:30 PM. About seven miles further down Highway 4 there will be a paving operation on the left shoulder from Anrey Court to Pennsylvania Gulch. The paving is scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday from 7AM to 5 PM.

On Highway 12 from Messing Road to Burson Road traffic will be limited to one-way for utility work. The work is scheduled on Wednesday from 7 AM to 5:30 PM.

On Highway 49 in Calaveras from Bragg Road/Stork Road to Highway 4 long-term left and right shoulder, pavement work continues daily from 8 AM to 4 PM.

On Highway 49 in Calaveras at Meacham Ranch Road and at Deer Creek Road be aware of one-way traffic control for drainage work. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 4 PM.

On Highway 49 in Tuolumne County from Bear Valley Road to Highway 120 be aware of drainage work in the shoulder area. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM. Also in that area from Moccasin Creek to Moccasin Switchback Road be aware of right shoulder drainage work. The work is also scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 4 PM.

On Highway 120 Highway Construction on the East Groveland Ferretti Road area to Yosemite National Park continues. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 6 PM.

These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.