Some CCWD Customers May Notice Water Discoloration

Avery, CA — The Calaveras County Water District has a warning for customers who live along the Highway 4 corridor between Forest Meadows and Camp Connell.

The district will be temporarily switching its secondary water source at Hunters Reservoir in Avery. Starting this Friday, and continuing through Monday, customers may notice a change in the color and taste of the water. CCWD stresses that the water is still completely safe to drink.

Anyone with questions can contact CCWD at 209-754-3543 or email customerservice@ccwd.org.