Early Voters Already Casting Ballots In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Voting View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor-Controller Debi Bautista says nine people stopped by her office to vote on Monday, the first day Californians were eligible to do so.

She says, “They all did their homework, I hope, so we’re off to a great start. And that seems to be (the trend) statewide, where a lot of voters are coming in early and starting to vote.”

Bautista says that all registered voters have been sent a mail ballot which should arrive within the next couple of days.

She adds, “If you are uncomfortable using the Post Office, we now have eight different drop off boxes.”

Additional vote centers, where people can cast a ballot in person, will start opening on October 31st. You can also vote in person anytime at the main election office at the government building in downtown Sonora at 2 South Green Street.

For more information on voting in Tuolumne County, click here. The election is November 3.

In addition to the Presidential race, there is a local Congressional contest, board of supervisor races, Tuolumne Utilities District seats, and various other local district and school board races.