Sunny
87.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Forest Service Makes Progress Fighting Cone Fire

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Stanislaus National Forest

Stanislaus National Forest

Photo Icon View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — Officials report that the Cone Fire in the Stanislaus National Forest is holding at two acres.

The lightning-caused fire in the Carson Iceberg Wilderness was first discovered on October 2, and 37 firefighters are assigned to the incident. Forest Service spokesperson Diana Fredlund says that firefighters hope to gain full containment by today.

The fire is located in an isolated area north of the Dardanelles Cone and south of Highland Creek. No structures are threatened.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 