Forest Service Makes Progress Fighting Cone Fire

Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — Officials report that the Cone Fire in the Stanislaus National Forest is holding at two acres.

The lightning-caused fire in the Carson Iceberg Wilderness was first discovered on October 2, and 37 firefighters are assigned to the incident. Forest Service spokesperson Diana Fredlund says that firefighters hope to gain full containment by today.

The fire is located in an isolated area north of the Dardanelles Cone and south of Highland Creek. No structures are threatened.