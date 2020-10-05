New Evacuation Orders Issued For Creek Fire

Creek Fire Evacuation Orders Are In Red - New Area Highlighted In Gray View Photo

Fresno, CA — While containment has been growing on the 316,000 acre Creek Fire, winds caused some spot fires over the weekend, spurring new evacuation orders.

The area of new concern is in Fresno County south of Kaiser Pass Road and Florence Lake Road. The evacuation orders are for the vicinity around Florence Lake.

The Creek Fire has been putting off considerable drift smoke in the Mother Lode since igniting on September 3. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. It is a joint incident command between CAL Fire and the Sierra National Forest. 2,059 firefighters are assigned to the incident. Officials are still hoping to gain full containment by October 31.