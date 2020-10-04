Evacuations Due To Fire In Amador County

CAL Fire Logo View Photo

Ione, CA — A heavy amount of air resources have been fighting a fire today in Amador County.

CAL Fire reports that the Lambert Fire ignited in the 16000 block of Lambert Road near Carbondale Road in Ione. The fire is estimated to be around 25 acres and there is no containment. There is a mandatory evacuation order for Moriah Heights Road and an advisory evacuation notice for everyone within a five mile radius of the fire. Three helicopters and two air tankers are assisting the various engines and water tenders assigned to the incident. The fire ignited shortly before noon.