Old Priest Grade To Close For Repairs

Road closed sign View Photo

Groveland, CA – Commuters and those visiting Yosemite National Park will be directed to use New Priest Grade for two days next week.

Tuolumne County Road Crews will be grading on Old Priest Grade, forcing the complete closure of the roadway to through traffic. Work is scheduled to begin Tuesday, October 6th, and continue through Wednesday, October 7th. The hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. Motorists are asked to obey all detour signage.