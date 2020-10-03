Sunny
87.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Old Priest Grade To Close For Repairs

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Road closed sign

Road closed sign

Photo Icon View Photo

Groveland, CA – Commuters and those visiting Yosemite National Park will be directed to use New Priest Grade for two days next week.

Tuolumne County Road Crews will be grading on Old Priest Grade, forcing the complete closure of the roadway to through traffic. Work is scheduled to begin Tuesday, October 6th, and continue through Wednesday, October 7th. The hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. Motorists are asked to obey all detour signage.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 