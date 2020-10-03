Clear
Motorcycle Rider Flown From Crash Scene Suffering Serious Injuries

By Tracey Petersen
Motorcycle crash on Twain Harte Drive in Twain Harte 10-2-2020

Twain Harte, CA – The CHP is still trying to determine exactly how a motorcycle crashed into another vehicle last night in Twain Harte, as the other vehicle was not even moving.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Twain Harte Drive at the Meadow Lane intersection by the Twain Harte arch. The CHP reports the rider on a Harley Davidson motorcycle smashed into a parked pickup truck.

The driver suffered major injuries and had to be flown from the scene to a Modesto hospital. It is still unclear what caused the rider to collide with the truck parked on the side of the roadway.

The bike was a total loss and the wreck is under investigation, according to the CHP.

A special thank you to our community partner David Robinson for sending in a picture.

