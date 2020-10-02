Update: Crash On HWY 49, Traffic Moving Freely

CHP patrol car View Photo

Update at 3:25 p.m.: The CHP remains on the scene of a three-vehicle pile-up near downtown Sonora. The crash is near the intersection of Highway 49 and Ohara Drive. Traffic was backed up in both directions as the wreckage was blocking the entire roadway with CHP officers halting motorists for about half an hour. Tow trucks have moved the wreckage and debris off the roadway and traffic is moving freely once again. The CHP reports minor injuries in the collision. The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m.

Original post at 3 p.m.: Sonora, CA — There is a three-vehicle pile-up near downtown Sonora.

First responders are on the scene near the intersection of Highway 49 and Ohara Drive. Traffic is getting backed up in both directions, as the wreck is blocking the entire roadway. CHP officers are directing traffic and an ambulance has been called to the scene, but there is no word on injuries.

Motorists in the area should slow down and use caution in the area. They are asked to avoid the area or find an alternative route if possible. We will provide an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.