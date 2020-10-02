Supervisor Series Concludes With Gray

Groveland, CA — This weekend is an opportunity to hear about what is happening in the Groveland and Big Oak Flat area.

District Four Supervisor John Gray will be the guest on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views. Topics will include development projects, planning for the Groveland Community Resilience Center, the recent Moc Fire, possible changes coming related to south county fire service, and the state of the economy on the Highway 120 corridor.

He will also reflect on his 12 years in office, as he will retire from the board at the end of the year.

Earlier shows in the supervisor series have featured Karl Rodefer, Sherri Brennan, Ryan Campbell and Anaiah Kirk.