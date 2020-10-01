Sunny
89.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Mother Lode Political Party Registration Ahead Of Upcoming Election

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Drop off box at Tuolumne County Elections Office in Sonora

Drop off box at Tuolumne County Elections Office in Sonora

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — With the November General election just over a month away, the latest political party affiliation numbers in the Mother Lode are much different in comparison to the statewide average.

The California Secretary of State’s Office reports there are 21-million registered voters in California. 46-percent are Democrat, 24-percent are Republican and 23-percent decline to state a party affiliation. A small fraction of the voting public identifies with the Libertarian, Peace and Freedom, Green or American Independent parties.

In Tuolumne County there are 33,411 registered voters. 44-percent are Republican, 29-percent are Democrat and 19-percent decline to state a party preference.

In Calaveras County, there are 30,444 registered voters. 45-percent are Republican, 27-percent are Democrat and 18-percent decline to state a party preference.

All of the California statewide elected positions are currently held by a Democrat. All of the regional representatives in the two-county region are Republican (Assembly, Senate, Board of Equalization and US Congress).

Local positions like for board of supervisor, water districts, city council and school board are non-politically affiliated, meaning that candidates do not list their party affiliation. Sometimes, though, candidates are endorsed by local political parties.

If you are curious about how different regions of the two counties compare, the numbers below are broken down by regional supervisor district.

 

     Total  Democrat  Republican    
Tuolumne          
County Supervisorial 1                6,552                 2,221                2,613
County Supervisorial 2                6,693                 1,914                3,004
County Supervisorial 3                6,605                 1,888                2,956
County Supervisorial 4                6,764                 1,915                3,188
County Supervisorial 5                6,797                 2,014                2,987
 
   Total  Democrat Republican    
             
Calaveras          
County Supervisorial 1                5,894                 1,394                2,961
County Supervisorial 2                5,150                 1,539                2,138
County Supervisorial 3                6,332                 2,285                2,361
County Supervisorial 4                6,911                 1,825                3,250
County Supervisorial 5                6,157                 1,366                3,147

 

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 