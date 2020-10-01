Local Firefighters Assisting In Battling Grass Fire In Amador

Cal Fire Tuolumne Calaveras Unit HQ sign View Photo

Sonora, CA – Residents have been forced from their homes by a grass fire that ignited this afternoon between Rancho Murieta and Plymouth in Amador County.

CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit ground crews were called to assist in battling what has been dubbed the “Copper Fire.” It is burning along Copper Hill Road and on both sides of Highway 16. CAL Fire’s latest update estimated the blaze to be 35 acres in size and 20 percent contained.

Structures are threatened, but an exact number has not yet been released. Mandatory evacuations have been ordered along Long Gate Road, which is on the south side of Highway 16. It is closed from Ione Road east to Old Sacramento Road. An evacuation center has been set up at the Amador County Fairgrounds in Plymouth.

Current resources on the ground include 114 personnel, 13 engines, 3 water tenders, 3 hand crews, and two dozers. In the skies are two helicopters, 4 air tankers and 1 Air Attack.