Numerous California Wildfire Bills Signed During Historic Season

Creek Fire Base Camp View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Several new bills were just signed by Governor Gavin Newsom designed to help prevent, and assist those impacted by, wildfires.

California is in the midst of a record-breaking fire season, as over 3.8 million acres have burned.

One bill was authored by Mother Lode Republican Assemblyman Frank Bigelow. AB 2386 requires the California Office of Emergency Services to review at least 10 local emergency plans each year to ensure that they are in line with state and FEMA requirements. Counties with the highest fire risk would receive the top priority.

AB 2968 requires CalOES to establish best practices for counties to utilize when updating those emergency plans.

AB 2212 will develop state guidance for identifying volunteer and donation management services during times of crisis and emergency.

AB 2730 permits counties to partner with neighboring jurisdictions to borrow emergency management and transportation services (for evacuations)

SB 909 allows for the use of “hi-lo” sirens to alert the public about evacuations.

AB 2421 requires an expedited permitting process for placing emergency generators at macro cell towers.

SB 872 broadens the definition of additional expenses that a homeowner’s insurance must provide for a loss during a “State of Emergency” and gives more time to recover the replacement value of the property.

AB 3012 allows homeowners to recover the same amount of damages if they choose to rebuild a home at a new location, and not at the original damaged site.