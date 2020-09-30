Regional COVID-19 Testing Site Moving To Sonora

Me Wuk Tribes Of Tuolumne County building at Mother Lode Fairgrounds View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Health Department confirms that the regional free coronavirus testing site is anticipated to move during the first week of November.

Currently, it is operating at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds, but officials have been looking for a new location. We reported earlier that a building on North Washington Street was being considered for the site, but the plan was scrapped.

The public health department now reports, “The state testing site which we share with Calaveras County will be moving to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora beginning in November. We anticipate the move will happen November 1-2 with a start date for appointments and testing on November 3rd.”

The hours of operation will remain the same, Tuesday through Saturday, from 7am-7pm.