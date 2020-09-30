Clear
62.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Regional COVID-19 Testing Site Moving To Sonora

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Me Wuk Tribes Of Tuolumne County building at Mother Lode Fairgrounds

Me Wuk Tribes Of Tuolumne County building at Mother Lode Fairgrounds

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Health Department confirms that the regional free coronavirus testing site is anticipated to move during the first week of November.

Currently, it is operating at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds, but officials have been looking for a new location. We reported earlier that a building on North Washington Street was being considered for the site, but the plan was scrapped.

The public health department now reports, “The state testing site which we share with Calaveras County will be moving to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora beginning in November. We anticipate the move will happen November 1-2 with a start date for appointments and testing on November 3rd.”

The hours of operation will remain the same, Tuesday through Saturday, from 7am-7pm.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 