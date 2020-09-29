Forward Progress Stopped On Grass Fire In Murphys

CAL Fire C404 helicopter based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Murphys, CA — Air and ground resources were able to quickly take control of a vegetation fire between Angels Camp and Murhpys.

CAL Fire relays the blaze was on a property in the 2900 block of Murphys Grade Road near Fairview Park Court and La Honda Park, and north of Highway 4. Within minutes of arriving on the scene, first responders were able to stop the flames’ forward rate of spread at a quarter acre. There is no word on what sparked the blaze, which remains under investigation. Crews will continue to work to achieve full containment and mop up for the next couple of hours, according to CAL Fire.