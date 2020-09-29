Clear
Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinics Planned As Health Fair Is Canceled

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — The popular Tuolumne County Health Fair will not happen this year due to COVID-19, so officials have come up with another way to easily disperse free flu shots.

Flu shots will be available, for ages 2 and up, while supplies last, at two drive-thru clinics. The first is Wednesday, October 7, from noon-4pm, at the Groveland Library/Youth Center (18990 Main Street, Groveland).

The second event will be Tuesday, October 13, from 9am-3pm, at the Sonora Library/Senior Center (480 Greenley Road, Sonora).

Everyone is asked to fill out a form ahead of time (click here) and remain in your vehicle to receive the shot.

In addition, wear a face covering, have a short-sleeved shirt on, stay home if you are sick, and a parent or legal guardian must accompany any minors.

The public health department notes that getting a flu shot is very important this year because of COVID-19 cases also overlapping with the flu season.

