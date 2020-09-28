YARTS Seasonal Service Ends Wednesday

Sonora, CA — It has been a unique 2020 summer tourist season in Yosemite National Park.

The seasonal YARTS bus, which carries passengers from Tuolumne County to the park, will end its service for the year on Wednesday. COVID-19 created unique challenges for YARTS this season. Typically the service begins in mid-May, however, it was postponed to June 22 this year.

In order to social distance, only 30 passengers were allowed each day.

Yosemite National Park was closed for 83 days due to the pandemic. It was also closed for a week, earlier this month, due to smoke impacts from the Creek Fire.

The daily service makes various stops in Tuolumne, Sonora, Jamestown, Groveland, Buck Meadows and Crane Flat prior to arrival in Yosemite Valley. It then picks up passengers for a return late in the day.