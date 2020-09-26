Crash With Patrol Vehicle Does Not End Lengthy Dirt Bike Chase

CHP patrol car View Photo

Jamestown, CA – A dirt bike rider lead law enforcement on a 45-minute chase around Tuolumne County that included two collisions – one with a patrol vehicle.

A CHP officer spied a multicolored dirt bike without a headlamp, taillights, or a license plate at the Chip’s Chevron Gas Station parking lot in Jamestown recently in the early morning hours. When the rider jumped on the bike and headed down Highway 108 towards Rawhide Road, the officer followed. He tried to pull the bike over, but the rider hit the gas instead.

The chase reached speeds of 65 mph and winded along several roadways from Jamestown to Sonora. It finally ended with the rider crashing on Rosy Ridge Court, just south of Big Hill Road in the Phoenix Lake-Cedar Ridge area. However, that was the second crash, according to CHP spokesperson Steve Machado, who details, “The rider traveled through several posted stop signs and crossed over the double-yellow lines multiple times. During the chase, the dirt bike crashed into a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle. After the impact with the cruiser, the pursuit continued.”

Following the second collision, the rider, 20-year-old Devon Nathaniel Hensley of Sonora, was handcuffed without incident for felony evading arrest, hit and run, and driving on a suspended license. Machado relays that Hensley suffered minor injuries in the crashes. He adds that neither drugs nor alcohol is believed to be a factor in this incident.