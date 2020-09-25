Stanislaus National Forest Open As Many Federal Forests Are Closed

Fishing at Pinecrest Lake View Photo

Sonora, CA — Half of the federal forests in California are closed due to high fire risk, and others, like the Stanislaus National, are open.

The nine forests that are closed include Sierra, Angeles, Inyo, Cleveland, Los Padres, Klamath, San Bernardino, Sequoia and Six Rivers.

Those that are open are the Stanislaus, Eldorado, Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, Lassen, Mendocino, Modoc, Plumas, Shasta-Trinity and Tahoe.

Regional Forester Randy Moore states, “Continued closures are based on extreme fire conditions, critical limitations of firefighting resources, and to provide for firefighter and public safety. We understand how important access to the National Forests is to our visitors.”

The Forest Service notes that closures in California will be reviewed daily. The federal agency manages 20-million acres across the state.

The fire danger across many parts of California is anticipated to be high this weekend, as areas are under a Red Flag Warning. Click here to view the latest information from the National Weather Service.

Strict fire restrictions are in place at all of the national forests.