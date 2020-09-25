Groveland Area Resort Project Going Through Review Process

Big Oak Flat, CA — A proposed project on Highway 120 in Big Oak Flat calls for the construction of guest suites, a lodge, restaurant, pool, spa, event space and an outdoor movie theater. It would be spread across 36 acres in the area of Highway 120 southwest of the Memorial Drive intersection.

The applicant is Yonder Yosemite. 200 guest suites are proposed, and they would range in size from 225 square feet to 350 square feet. 150 of those suites would include a bathroom facility, and the other 50 would share a bathhouse facility. Water would be provided by the Groveland Community Services District.

The Tuolumne County Community Development Department reports that the applicants are requesting a site development permit, and under the state’s EIR guidelines, the public has the ability to comment on the project through October 14.

Click here for more information about the project and how to comment.