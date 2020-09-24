Two Mother Lode Counties Targeted For Possible PG&E PSPS

Public Safety Power Shutoff PGE. tips, power outage, PSPS, PG&E View Photo

Sonora, CA — PG&E has signaled that two Mother Lode Counties are being monitored for a possible power shutoff this weekend.

Both Alpine and Calaveras counties have been put on “elevated” status, meaning “an upcoming event (a period of gusty winds, dry conditions, heightened risk) is being monitored for an increased potential of a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) event.” As the chart below shows Zone 5, which includes those counties is targeted for a possible shutoff on Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 26 and 27).

The utility states, “PG&E Meteorology is closely tracking the potential for dry northerly winds to develop Saturday afternoon/evening and continue Sunday and possibly Monday across Northern CA. At this time, winds are expected to peak Saturday evening into Sunday morning and zones 2 and 5 are now in Elevated status Saturday and Sunday.”

The company says an added concern is the Fire Weather Watch that has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Mother Lode, the Stanislaus National Forest and the Northern San Joaquin Valley from Saturday morning through Monday morning where winds could gust up to 30 mph by Saturday night. Click here for those details.