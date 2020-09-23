Yosemite National Park to Reopen This Weekend

ioga Pass gate at Yosemite National Park View Photo

Sonora, CA – This Friday Yosemite National Park will reopen to all visitors.

Park officials say the entrance gate will open at 9 a.m. However, not all services will be available. They advise that some visitor services are scheduled to coincide with the reopening while others will open incrementally over the weekend, which ones have not yet been detailed.

Additionally, on Friday campsites in Yosemite Valley will be available for incoming campers. A reminder, day-use reservations are also needed to enter the park.

It was last Thursday (Sept. 17) that the park was forced to shut down due to the skies filling with smoke from nearby wildfires creating hazardous air quality. That smoke has mostly cleared away easing the poor air conditions and allowing for the reopening.

Park officials advise that they continue to monitor air quality conditions and confer with local and federal public health experts on air quality, smoke impacts, and resulting impacts on public health. They do not rule out that the park could close its gates again, stating, “Yosemite National Park, or portions of the park, may close intermittently due to changes in air quality and smoke impacts.”