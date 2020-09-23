Mariposa Drops To Yellow COVID-19 Tier

Mariposa - Yellow Tier View Photo

Mariposa, CA — Mariposa County has moved to the less restrictive yellow COVID-19 tier, allowing for the reopening of additional business sectors.

The yellow, “minimal tier,” required that new case levels drop to one or per day over a seven day period. The county had to stay at that level for two weeks.

Now allowed to reopen in Mariposa County are indoor bars, indoor breweries, saunas and steam rooms. Still closed/prohibited are concert venues, festivals, live theaters and night clubs.

Tuolumne County is still at the orange “moderate tier” and Calaveras County is at the red “substantial tier.”