Air Quality Alerts Reissued For The Sierra Foothills, Central Valley And More

Smoke Over Don Pedro View Photo

The Mariposa County and Tuolumne County Air Pollution Control Districts have issued new Air Quality Alerts for both Mariposa and Tuolumne Counties, due to smoke impacts from surrounding wildfires.

Additionally, The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District also issued an Air Quality Alert for San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno,

Kings, Tulare, and the Central Valley portion of Kern County, due to smoke impacts from the Creek Fire, SQF Complex and other wildfires throughout California.

The Eastern Kern Air Pollution Control District also issued an Air Quality Alert for eastern Kern County, due to smoke impacts from surrounding wildfires. This covers Lake Isabella south to Tehachapi and points east to Rosamond, Boron and Ridgecrest.

All of the Air Quality Alerts are in effect until the fires are extinguished.

Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis and increase the risk of respiratory infections.

Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant. People with heart or lung diseases should follow their doctor`s advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality. Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activities or heavy exertion as conditions dictate.

For additional information, call your local Air District office:

Tuolumne County 209-533-5691

Mariposa County 888-777-0377

Modesto 209-557-6400

Fresno 559-230-6000

Bakersfield 661-392-5500.