Twain Harte School Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

Twain Harte, CA — The Twain Harte School District sent a letter to families yesterday stating that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

The letter states that the Tuolumne County Public Health Department has isolated the individual, noting that the virus was acquired outside the school, and there were no close contacts between staff or students. The area where the staff member works has been disinfected. The letter also notes that public health officials are not requiring a school closure or any quarantine measures in response to the case.

The letter, from Superintendent Rick Henness and Principal Gabe Wingo, can be found here.

The Tuolumne County Public Health Department is anticipated to release an update on the number of new COVID-19 cases from the weekend later today.