Dist. 2 Supervisor Ryan Campbell Targets COVID-19, Economy And Wildfires

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Vice-Chair Ryan Campbell is the guest on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views.

It is the third segment in a five-part series featuring the individual supervisors. Campbell will discuss the impacts of COVID-19 on the community including on schools and the economy. He will also discuss the recent close calls for his district with the Quarter and Cedar fires. Also, some accomplishments that were made in battling the Moc Fire in the southern part of the county.

The show will also focus on issues specific to his District Two, which covers the Soulsbyville, Phoenix Lake and Cedar Ridge areas.

Last week’s Mother Lode Views featured District One Board Chair Sherri Brennan.

