Newsom Calls Justice Ginsburg’s Death An “Incalculable” loss

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg View Photo

Sacramento, CA – Sadly, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday night due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer at the age of 87.

She was appointed to the court by President Bill Clinton in 1993. Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today regarding her passing:

“Justice Ginsburg devoted her extraordinary life and intellect to making the words of our nation’s founding documents more true. Throughout her historic legal career, her contributions as a jurist to the cause of equality for women and men were unmatched. Justice Ginsburg fought tirelessly for the rights of women at work, at school and in the life of our nation. She proved over and over again that sex-based discrimination harmed not just women, but men and families, and that reckoning with this inequality was required for our nation to live out its promise.

“In moving our nation forward, she inspired millions among us, including so many women and girls, to reach higher, dream bigger and dissent more passionately. Though this loss is incalculable, her legacy will live on in the fairer, more just society that she bravely ushered in and that we must, to honor her, safeguard. Our thoughts and prayers are with her colleagues, her family and all Americans in mourning.”

Justice Ginsburg’s death comes less than seven weeks before Election Day, opening up a political fight over the future of the court.