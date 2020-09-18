Officials Looking For Missing Buck Meadows Man

Missing Buck Meadows Resident Lewis Schluchter View Photo

Buck Meadows, CA — A man who resides in Mariposa County near the Tuolumne County line recently went missing, and officials are asking for help from the public.

92-year-old Lewis Schluchter was last seen at his home in Buck Meadows this past Saturday. He is known to often hike alone near the Yosemite Ridge Resort in Buck Meadows. He is 5’8”, 136 pounds, with green eyes and glasses. When he was last seen on Saturday, he was wearing a long-sleeved shirt and tan pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office at 209-966-3615.