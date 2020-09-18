California Declares POW/MIA Recognition Day

The POW/MIA flag is being flown at the California capitol and many other government buildings across the state to honor prisoners of war and those who went unaccounted for while fighting for the country.

Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a state proclamation declaring today as “POW/MIA Recognition Day” in the state of California.

You can read the proclamation below:

They went off to war. They never came home. Today, more than 81,000

Americans who fought in World War II, the Korean, Vietnam and Gulf Wars,

and all conflicts in between still remain unaccounted for, and their families

have never stopped seeking closure.

Some were prisoners of war (POWs) who were never returned by their

captors. Others are missing in action (MIA), a term that applies to any

member of the Armed Forces who “becomes involuntarily absent as a result

of a hostile action” and “whose status is unaccounted for,” as defined

under the Missing Persons Act.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency continues to work

diligently, closing 95 cases thus far in 2020, and 144 since POW/MIA Day in

2019. Still, the numbers of American POWs and MIAs unaccounted for are

staggering: 72,582 from World War II; 7,578 from the Korean War; 1,586 from

the Vietnam War; 126 from the Cold War; and six from conflicts since

1991. Three-quarters of the losses are from conflicts in Asia-Pacific, with

41,000 presumed lost at sea – 6,397 are Californians.

In 1979, the families of missing Vietnam POWs and MIAs pressured Congress

to increase the efforts to find answers, resulting in POW/MIA Recognition

Day observed the third Friday of every September. This is a day for all

Americans to pay tribute to those who serve and to account for those who

have not returned.

On this day, we display the POW/MIA flag at our Capitol and government

buildings throughout California, businesses and homes to honor those brave

souls for their service and sacrifice, and rededicate our commitment to their

families by reassuring them that “You Are Not Forgotten.”