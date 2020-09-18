Update: Fire Extinguished Near Highway 108

Cal Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Department Logo View Photo

Update at 8:35am: Fire officials have extinguished a small fire that was located on railroad ties along tracks near Highway 108 and Keystone Ranch. Officials are still on scene investigating the incident, so be prepared for activity nearby. The fire was estimated to be one-foot-by-one-foot in size.

Original story posted at 8:26am: Tuolumne County, CA — Officials are responding to a report of some railroad ties possibly being on fire in the area of Highway 108 near Keystone Ranch.

Emergency officials are responding to that area, east of Jamestown. Be prepared for activity.