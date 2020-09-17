Little Fuller Road Storm Damage Repair Underway

Road Closed Sign View Photo

Twain Harte – Much needed storm damage repair is underway on Little Fuller Road in the Twain Harte area of Tuolumne County.

The county has hired Sinclair General Engineering Construction, Inc. out of Oakdale to complete its “Emergency Storm Damage Repair for Construction on Little Fuller Road” project. The project consists of replacing the existing storm damaged culvert at Sullivan Creek and reconstructing 150 feet of the roadway.

Little Fuller Road at Sullivan Creek will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the project while Pioneer Trail will be open to local traffic only. The work zone will begin at that intersection and extend approximately 300 feet east.

Construction got underway at the beginning of the month and will continue through November 30th. The work hours are 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Motorists are asked to slow down in areas where crews and equipment are in the cone zones and to obey all signage.

Subcontractors for the project include Camblin Steel, Farwest Safety, PC&N Construction, Sierra Traffic Markings, and Nitta Erosion Control.