Water Main Installations To Slow Traffic In Downtown Sonora

One-way traffic control flagger sign View Photo

Sonora, CA – Traffic in downtown Sonora will be impacted by the installation of water mains on two roadways, one a major thoroughfare.

That roadway is North Washington Street/Highway 49, but Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) says work on the heavily traveled roadway will be done overnight to cut down on traffic disruption. Construction crews will begin the work this Thursday, Sept. 17 and it will run until September 25th on East Cowan Street between North Stewart Street and North Washington Street, the latter will include one-way traffic at that intersection.

Work on Cowan Street will take place intermittently during those dates with daylight hours from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. TUD relays that a detour will be in place during those hours. Then overnight on Thursday, Sept. 24th, North Washington Street at that intersection will be reduced to one-way traffic from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25th. There will also be parking restrictions on the roadway during that time. TUD relays motorists should expect wait times of up to ten minutes in that area.