Update: Fire In Don Pedro Area

CALFire TCU Fire Engine View Photo

Update at 1p.m.: Firefighters are making progress on the Don Fire burning in the Don Pedro area of Tuolumne County. CAL Fire reports that the fires forward rate of spread has been stopped at a quarter-acre. The flames broke out in some grass along Highway 132 and Bonds Flat Road just after noon. Crews will remain on scene until full containment is reached and then mop up. What ignited the fire is under investigation.

Original post at 12:35 p.m.: Don Pedro, CA — CAL Fire ground crews are arriving on the scene of a vegetation fire in the Don Pedro area of Tuolumne County.

It has been dubbed the Don Fire by CAL Fire. It is burning in some grass along Highway 132 and Bonds Flat Road in the Don Pedro area. The fire is only a quarter-acre in size with a slow rate of spread. There is no word on whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the news center.