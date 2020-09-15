County Agrees To Purchase Property For Tuolumne Community Resilience Center

Tuolumne Resilience Center Layout View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Supervisors approved an agreement to purchase two acres in Tuolumne for the construction of a future Community Resilience Center.

We reported earlier that Tuolumne County was picked to receive federal grant money to build centers in both Groveland and Tuolumne, following the 2013 Rim Fire.

Deputy CAO Maureen Frank noted that the Tuolumne site is actually three parcels owned by the Tuolumne Band of Me Wuk Indians. They are located along Bay Street and Cherry Loop Blvd.

The company Wright Appraisals estimated the total value of the parcels to be $560,000, and the Tuolumne Band of Me Wuk Indians has agreed to sell them to the county for $303,000. Frank noted that the Tribe has been a great supporter of the project from beginning. The price of the parcel which will be used as a parking lot was reduced with the acknowledgement that it will be mutually shared in the future.

Regarding the second project, the supervisors earlier agreed to purchase private property in Groveland for $390,000, and also received a donation of land valued at $12,000 from the Groveland Community Services District.

Frank stressed that all of the money for the acquisitions, and construction, will come from the National Disaster Resilience Center grant funds.

Frank added that the construction plans are being finalized, the projects will go out for bids in January, construction will start in April, and completion will be in June of 2022.