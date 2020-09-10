Body Found In Arnold Area

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office View Photo

Arnold, CA – The body of a man was found at White Pines Lake in the Arnold area on Saturday afternoon – foul play is not immediately suspected.

The deceased man was found behind the wheel of a vehicle that was parked at the Emerson Ball Park off Blagen Road. Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark tells Clarke Broadcasting, “The detectives were called out and began an in-depth investigation. The person was found with no immediate indications of a crime.”

Sgt. Stark adds that there were “no obvious wounds” on the body and no drugs were found at the scene. He shared that an autopsy had been performed and investigators are awaiting toxicology reports to determine a cause of death.

Sgt. Stark would not release any details about the deceased including residence, ethnicity, or age stating that detectives continue working with the coroner to notify the next of kin. He also would not give any further details on the vehicle involved.