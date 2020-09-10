Partly cloudy
Update: Railroad Crossing Malfunction In Sonora

By B.J. Hansen
Update at 7:32am: The Sonora PD reports that the railroad crossing on South Washington Street is now working properly and traffic is moving freely.

Original story posted at 6:29am:  Sonora, CA — There is a traffic hazard in Sonora impacting travel this morning in the downtown area.

The Sonora Police Department reports that the railroad crossings are down, and for some reason not going back up, on South Washington Street near the former Tuolumne General Hospital. The PD asks that you avoid the area while police officers investigate the issue.

