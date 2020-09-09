Sonora Police Searching For Person Responsible For Stabbing

Sonora, CA — Late Sunday night Sonora Police Officers responded to a report of a stabbing on South Washington Street. Officers found the victim who had suffered a stab wound to his right shoulder area. The victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was attacked from behind and could not provide a description or identify the person who stabbed him. The victim told officers he was walking on an unknown road towards South Stewart Street when he heard footsteps running up behind him. The victim felt what he thought was a punch on his shoulder. The report says a male reached from behind the victim and told him to give him his backpack and drop his phone. The male assailant shoved the victim and then ran off. Officers checked the area after the incident at 11:29 PM but were unable to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sonora Police Department at (209) 533-8141.