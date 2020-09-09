Update: Grass Fire In Murhpys

Columbia Helicopter 404 View Photo

Update at 11:43 a.m.: CAL Fire is now indicating that it is grass that is on fire at a property in the 1100 block of Heather Drive near Laurel Court, south of Highway 4, not a structure. However, the add that a home on that property is threatened at this time. It is unclear if anyone is in the home or whether and evacuations have taken place. The fire is a quarter acre and moving at a slow rate of spread.

Original post at 11:28 a.m.: Murphys, CA — Air and ground resources are heading to a report of a residential structure fire in the Murhpys area of Calaveras County.

The fire is reported to be in the 1100 block of Heather Drive near Laurel Court, south of Highway 4. CAL Fire reports it is a house and that the flames have possibly spread to nearby grass. Currently, there are no other details. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.