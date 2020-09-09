Man Arrested For Arson In Sonora

Sonora, CA – A transient man has been arrested for felony arson in Sonora after a witness reported seeing the man purposely start a fire.

Sonora Police are crediting the witness for possibly “helping to prevent a catastrophic wildfire.” On Tuesday morning, officers rushed to the 600 block of South Washington Street after being alerted to the alleged crime by a passerby. The caller reported that they witnessed a man light a stick on fire and then throw it onto the ground. SPD relays that the witness then stomped on the burning stick before it could start a fire.

Once on scene, officers were directed to 30-year-old transient Jesse Peterson nearby. After questioning, he was subsequently arrested for arson during a state of emergency, which is a felony. Police inform that he remains in the Tuolumne County Jail on $50,000 bail.

SPD reminds the public that Tuolumne County remains under a Red Flag Warning for critical fire growth potential until 8 p.m. this evening.